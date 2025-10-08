POET Technologies Stock Continues To Climb: What's Going On?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the closing of a $75 million private placement with a single institutional investor. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: POET shares soared on Tuesday after the private placement was announced as the financing sparked speculation on social media that the company could announce an investment from a prominent AI player.

The deal, the largest single investment in POET’s history, was for gross proceeds of $75 million. The company issued 13,636,364 common shares along with an equal number of purchase warrants to a single institutional investor that wasn’t disclosed.

The combined price was $5.50 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant. The warrants are exercisable at a price of $9.78 per share and expire on Oct. 7, 2030.

POET Technologies intends to use the net proceeds to fund corporate development, including potential acquisitions and the scaling of its R&D and operations. The capital injection is aimed at accelerating the company’s growth in the AI hardware solutions market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting its recent performance, the stock boasts a strong Momentum score of 92.75, according to Benzinga Edge Rankings. Momentum from the private placement announcement appears to have carried into Wednesday’s session.

POET Price Action: POET Technologies shares were up 5.33% at $8.30 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

