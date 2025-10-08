Nuburu (BURU) Stock Is Soaring Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) are surging Wednesday morning following the announcement of a strategic acquisition aimed at expanding its footprint in the defense technology sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The industrial blue laser developer announced this week that its newly formed subsidiary, Nuburu Defense, will acquire Orbit S.r.l., an Italian software firm specializing in operational resilience and crisis management for mission-critical operations.

Nuburu shares surged on the announcement and have continued to move higher on Wednesday. The stock is now up about 305% over the past week, per Benzinga Pro.

The move signals a strategic shift for Nuburu, integrating its high-performance laser technology with advanced, software-driven defense solutions. The acquisition targets the $3 billion global operational resilience market across NATO, U.S. and E.U. defense agencies.

The micro-cap stock has been further bolstered by other recent positive developments, including the closing of a $12 million capital raise and a new $6.6 million contract in Bangladesh.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s strong price action, Benzinga Edge rankings assign Nuburu a high Momentum score of 85.05.

BURU Price Action: Nuburu shares were up 43.6% at 68 cents at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 12 cents to $1.60.

Nuburu stock is currently trading well above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are 18 cents, 24 cents and 26 cents respectively, indicating strong bullish momentum. Key resistance is observed near the recent high of 85 cents, while support may be found at the previous low.

Image: Shutterstock.