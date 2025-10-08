tickers of top stock movers
October 8, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read

Penguin Solutions Posts Q4 Earnings, Joins Esperion Therapeutics, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Penguin Solutions reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $337.922 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $342.112 million.

The company also said it sees FY2026 adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $2.25 per share and sales of $1.314 billion to $1.588 billion.

Penguin Solutions shares dipped 17.6% to $22.24 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) fell 20.1% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) declined 12.7% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Tuesday.
  • NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) fell 9.1% to $51.50 in pre-market trading as the company announced $400 million oversubscribed private placement of common stock priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) fell 8.5% to $17.30 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation priced $513.9 million underwritten offering of 30.5 million common shares at $16.85 per share to accelerate production and commercial deployment of eVTOL fleet.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) fell 4.1% to $11.95 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 8% on Tuesday.
  • NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT) declined 3.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading. NextNRG shares jumped 36% on Tuesday after the company launched mobile fueling operations in Fort Myers, Florida.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) fell 3% to $6.81 in pre-market trading.

