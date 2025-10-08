Why Confluent Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) rose sharply in pre-market trading.

Confluent is exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest from tech firms and private equity investors, according to Reuters.

Confluent shares jumped 19.5% to $24.77 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ:XTLB) surged 165.7% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 23% on Tuesday. AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ATON) gained 100.7% to $11.20 in pre-market trading. At a recent Nasdaq fireside chat hosted by IPO Edge at Nasdaq MarketSite, AlphaTON Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani highlighted the company’s push for secure communication on the Telegram blockchain to protect user privacy, especially during sensitive interactions.

(NASDAQ:XBIO) rose 35.5% to $5.81 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Tuesday. Nuburu Inc (NYSE:BURU) surged 35.2% to $0.64 in pre-market trading. Shares of the industrial blue laser developer surged 86% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic acquisition in the defense sector.

(NASDAQ:BGMS) gained 25.2% to $5.91 in pre-market trading. BTQ Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BTQ) jumped 20.6% to $16.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Tuesday. The company recently announced Radical Semiconductor co-founders Sean Hackett and Zach Belateche are now full-time employees.

. (NASDAQ:ESPR) fell 20.1% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock. Penguin Solutions, Inc . (NASDAQ:PENG) fell 18.5% to $22.01 in pre-market trading. Penguin Solutions posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also said it sees FY2026 adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $2.25 per share and sales of $1.314 billion to $1.588 billion.

. (NASDAQ:GWAV) fell 12% to $6.92 after gaining 13% on Tuesday. Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) tumbled 10.3% to $3.05 in pre-market trading. Zeta Network Group shares jumped 105% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into a strategic partnership with SOLV Foundation.

(NASDAQ:ZNB) tumbled 10.3% to $3.05 in pre-market trading. Zeta Network Group shares jumped 105% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into a strategic partnership with SOLV Foundation. Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) fell 8.5% to $17.30 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation priced $513.9 million underwritten offering of 30.5 million common shares at $16.85 per share to accelerate production and commercial deployment of eVTOL fleet.

