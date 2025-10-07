IREN Stock Is Tumbling After The Bell: Here's Why

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares are falling in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a proposed convertible notes offering.

What To Know: After the market close on Tuesday, IREN said it intends to offer $875 million of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private offering to institutional investors.

IREN expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day window to buy up to an additional $125 million of the notes being offered.

IREN said it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital. The company had approximately $564.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

IREN Price Action: IREN shares were down 6.42% in after-hours, trading at $57.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

