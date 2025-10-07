Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:SENS) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company disclosed preliminary third-quarter FY25 results and a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on Monday.

Results: The company reported preliminary revenue of approximately $8.1 million (vs. consensus of $7.8 million), representing a 91% year-over-year increase (Y/Y).

Revenue benefited from growth of approximately 160% Y/Y in new U.S. patients, driven by higher direct-to-consumer marketing investments. It also recorded its highest-ever monthly new patient starts in September 2025.

Stock Split: Senseonics has announced a one-for-twenty reverse stock split of its common shares, which will reduce the total outstanding stock from approximately 816 million to roughly 41 million shares, subject to adjustments for fractional shares paid in cash.

The split is expected to take effect at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 17, 2025, with post-split trading beginning on October 20, 2025.

“The ongoing investments we are making in our DTC marketing campaigns are accelerating awareness with patients and clinicians leading to the continued momentum behind Eversense,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, president and CEO. “This is what encouraged us to bring the full sales and marketing organization in-house, giving us increased confidence in our ability to drive topline revenue and exceed patient expectations.”

Last month, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to assume full commercialization and distribution responsibilities for Eversense 365 and future products from Ascensia Diabetes Care.

Price Action: SENS shares are down 17.5% to $0.4662 as of the last check on Tuesday.

