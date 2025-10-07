Lucid Stock Slides Despite Record Deliveries: What's Going On?

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) are trading lower Tuesday morning as investors digest the company’s latest delivery figures. Here’s what Lucid investors need to know.

What To Know: After the market close on Monday, the electric vehicle maker announced record third-quarter delivery figures, handing over 4,078 vehicles to customers. Lucid also said it produced 3,891 vehicles in the quarter.

“Our delivery growth of 23% quarter-over-quarter and 46% year-over-year is a testament to our growing brand strength, and our award-winning vehicles,” Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff said in a LinkedIn post.

“We've made significant progress ramping production of Lucid Gravity through Q3, and made preparations, including the addition of a second manufacturing shift, to finish 2025 strong.”

Winterhoff also added that the company has faced “supply constraints,” like a shortage of magnets and other “unexpected challenges.”

Despite the promising delivery figures, the stock faces headwinds. Lucid recently narrowed its 2025 production guidance to between 18,000 and 20,000 vehicles, pulling back from a firm 20,000-unit forecast earlier in the year.

This revised outlook, combined with a recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split, appears to be weighing on investor sentiment, overshadowing the company’s recent delivery and partnership milestones.

Lucid also scheduled its third-quarter financial results this week. The company is set to report earnings on Nov. 5. Analysts currently expect the company to report a loss of 2.29 per share and revenue of $380.18 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock has a Momentum score of 12.81 and shows a negative long-term price trend despite positive short- and medium-term indicators.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 8.2% at $22.03 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Key support is seen at the 50-day moving average, while resistance may be encountered near the 200-day moving average at $24.63.

