PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting that the company’s CEO announced India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as the first PayPal World partner on Tuesday.

A local Indian news channel reported that PayPal and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) have collaborated to integrate UPI into the PayPal World platform, aiming to enhance international digital payment capabilities.

Apart from this, in a separate release, PayPal introduced PayPal Ads Manager, a new platform that enables small businesses using PayPal to run their own retail media networks and open up new revenue opportunities.

PayPal Ads Manager will let small businesses earn from their existing store traffic with no upfront costs or commitments.

Also Read: PayPal Expands Honey With AI Shopping Tools To Turn Searches Into Purchases

After a quick SDK integration, merchants can set ad preferences and instantly create new inventory for brands targeting high-intent shoppers.

PayPal automates ad placement and delivery, while businesses can monitor performance directly through the PayPal Merchant Portal.

On Monday, the company launched 5% cash back on buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchases to ease holiday spending stress for U.S. shoppers.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSE:IPAY) and Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Price Action: PYPL shares are up 5.78% at $75.41 at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Michael Vi on Shutterstock.com