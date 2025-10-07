Why Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Tuesday

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ) are surging Tuesday morning, climbing over 200% following a major strategic investment by the U.S. government. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The White House announced plans to acquire a 10% stake in the mining exploration company for $35.6 million, with warrants to purchase an additional 7.5%.

The investment is coupled with a significant policy move, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to revive the Ambler Road project in Alaska. This reverses a previous decision, clearing the path for a 211-mile industrial road that will unlock access to the Ambler Mining District. This region is renowned for its rich deposits of copper, zinc, cobalt and other critical minerals vital for national security and the transition to clean energy.

The project is anticipated to create approximately 2,730 jobs during its construction phase and generate over $1.1 billion in revenue for Alaska.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this powerful rally, the stock has earned an exceptional Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 96.40 out of 100.

TMQ Price Action: Trilogy Metals shares were up 226% at $6.80 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The current price is well above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are $1.82, $1.64 and $1.52 respectively, suggesting a robust upward trend. The stock is also making new 52-week highs on Tuesday. Its previous 52-week high was $2.48.

Read Also: AMD’s OpenAI Deal Could Spark A New AI Arms Race With Nvidia

How To Buy TMQ Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Trilogy Metals’ case, it is in the Materials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock