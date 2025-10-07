Clarivate Plc. (NYSE:CLVT) said it has helped Winbond Electronics Corporation modernize its intellectual property operations using IPfolio, a cloud-based management platform that streamlines data handling and boosts efficiency.

Winbond’s adoption of IPfolio improved data accuracy by 90% and increased operational efficiency by 25%. The integration with Clarivate’s data systems reduced manual entry and introduced automated data verification, freeing up roughly 15% of management resources.

The partnership aligns with Clarivate’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence across its intellectual property platforms. The company has recently launched new AI-powered solutions within its Innography platform to enhance competitive benchmarking and strategic insights for global clients.

Maroun S. Mourad, president of Clarivate’s Intellectual Property division, said the collaboration underscores Winbond’s long-term commitment to innovation. “We are very pleased to provide our IPfolio solution to Winbond and support its seamless implementation,” he said. Mourad noted that Winbond was named a Top 100 Global Innovator for the third consecutive year in 2025.

Glen Nath, Senior Vice President at Clarivate, said IPfolio provides Winbond with better visibility and control over its intellectual property portfolio. “Their choice of IPfolio reflects our customer-focused approach and local collaboration capabilities,” he said.

Dr. Pei-Lin Pai, chief technology officer at Winbond, said the company selected IPfolio after evaluating multiple options. Pai cited the platform’s automation, synchronization, and secure collaboration features as key to enhancing internal workflows and scalability.

Price Action: CLVT shares were trading 2.63% higher at $3.90 premarket at last check Tuesday.

