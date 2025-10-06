Oracle Stock Is Rising Monday: What's Going On?

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company introduced new role-based AI agents designed to help customer experience organizations automate operations and boost efficiency.

What Happened: Oracle rolled out AI-powered tools embedded into its marketing, sales and service workflows on Monday. The AI agent technology aims to help companies streamline customer-facing operations while using connected data to strengthen relationships with clients.

“AI agents are transforming customer engagements from reactive, manual and cumbersome processes into highly valuable and proactive strategies that enable organizations to scale quality experiences to win more business and keep customers happy,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle.

The AI capabilities cover three core business functions. Marketing teams get access to tools that score which accounts are most likely to buy and map out buying committees by role. Sales representatives can tap into agents for guidance on closing deals and product recommendations. Service teams benefit from agents that prioritize incoming requests, enable customers to troubleshoot issues on their own and flag tickets at risk of escalation.

The AI agents run on Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and come built into Oracle Fusion Applications without extra fees. Customers can use the AI agents within their existing workflows to speed up decision-making.

“The new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications help CX leaders deliver personalized support, deepen customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue opportunities with intelligent insights and agentic automation,” Leone added.

ORCL Price Action: Orcale shares were up 2.12% at $292.22 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is hanging out near the top of its 52-week range, which spans from $118.86 to $345.72. It’s also trading more than 10% above its 50-day moving average.

