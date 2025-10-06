Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares climbed on Monday after the company announced a multi-year partnership with U.S.-based high-performance power electronics manufacturer Unico.

Under the April 2025 agreement, Unico will supply DC-to-DC converters for five years, integrated into Eos’s Z3 Znyth aqueous zinc battery systems. The collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, delivering more energy to end users while supporting cost-effective, long-duration energy storage solutions.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Eos to deliver innovative energy storage solutions,” said Mike Canada, CEO of Unico. “By combining our power electronics with their unique zinc battery technology, we’re enabling more resilient, sustainable energy infrastructure responsibly and reliably.”

Unico’s systems leverage high-speed switching controls and algorithms to optimize silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) device performance, offering industry-leading efficiency, compactness, and power density.

Pranesh Rao, SVP of Storage Systems Engineering at Eos, said, “DawnOS, Eos’ proprietary controls, software and analytics platform, combines the Z3 batteries and controls with Unico’s products giving our customers one of the safest, most scalable, efficient, and sustainable energy storage options available.”

Both companies manufacture in the U.S., supporting federal clean energy goals and domestic supply chain resilience, while underscoring that world-class energy storage solutions can be designed and scaled domestically.

In July, Eos Energy Enterprises reported a second-quarter loss of 37 cents per share, wider than analysts’ expectations for a loss of 14 cents per share and compared with a loss of 30 cents a year earlier. The revenue for the quarter rose sharply to $15.24 million from $0.90 million in the same period last year, but fell short of the $24.12 million consensus estimate.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue forecast of $150 million to $190 million, versus the market estimate of approximately $160 million.

Price Action: EOSE shares were trading higher by 18.24% to $14.90 at last check Monday.

