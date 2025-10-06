What's Going On With Lithium Americas (LAC) Stock Monday?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) are trading flat Monday, following a surge last week on news of a landmark agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and General Motors. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The deal announced last week advances a $435 million first draw on a previously announced $2.26 billion DOE loan to develop the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.

This strategic partnership is being hailed by some analysts as a “game changer” for the company and the domestic lithium supply chain. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his price target on the stock from $5 to $8, maintaining a Neutral rating. The agreement gives the DOE a 5% equity stake in Lithium Americas and a 5% stake in the joint venture with GM.

The move is seen as a significant step in onshoring large-scale lithium production, a critical component for electric vehicle batteries. While JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson does not currently have a rating on the stock, the analyst believes the deal solidifies the government’s commitment to securing a domestic supply of essential minerals.

Lithium Americas investors appear to be digesting recent gains with the stock up more than 200% over the past month.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the flat trading session, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight the stock’s powerful underlying momentum with a score of 97.73.

LAC Price Action: Lithium Americas shares were down 0.28% $9.02 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week highs.

The stock is significantly above its 50-day moving average of $3.50, indicating strong upward momentum over the medium term. Key support is likely around the 200-day moving average at $3.05, while resistance may be encountered near the recent high.

