Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares slipped Monday after the company announced a $7 million stock sale to institutional investors, part of its plan to strengthen liquidity and fund future product development.

The decline followed the pricing of the offering, which will provide fresh capital to support Pixelworks' growth in visual display and semiconductor technologies.

The agreement covers the sale of 666,667 shares at $10.50 each. The transaction is scheduled to close Oct. 7, 2025, pending standard conditions.

Roth Capital Partners served as the sole placement agent. The company plans to use proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Pixelworks said the additional capital will help accelerate its development of high-performance visual processing solutions used in mobile devices, projectors, and other consumer electronics.

The company continues to focus on expanding its technology partnerships as demand grows for improved color accuracy, frame rendering, and power-efficient display performance in smartphones and smart devices.

Collaboration With Realme

Earlier this year, Pixelworks partnered with Realme's P4 Series smartphones to bring advanced display processing to mid-tier devices.

The integration of Pixelworks' rendering and color calibration technology delivered smoother motion handling, more vivid visuals, and improved energy efficiency, features typically reserved for flagship models.

The partnership highlights the company's growing influence in mobile display innovation as manufacturers prioritize enhanced viewing experiences and gaming performance.

Price Action: PXLW shares were trading lower by 2.31% to $12.70 at last check Monday.

