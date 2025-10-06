OneMedNet Corp (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares rocketed premarket on Monday after the company disclosed that it has chosen Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) to advance its healthcare AI and real-world data analytics operations.

OneMedNet is leveraging Palantir’s analytics to unlock the $868 billion AI healthcare market by 2030 through secure, scalable data-driven solutions.

Under the multi-year partnership, Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, which is known for integrating complex datasets and delivering real-time insights, will connect with OneMedNet’s network.

The network offers access to over 5 billion administrative claims and 131 million clinical exams across more than 1,750 provider sites.

The collaboration spans key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases.

Using Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, OneMedNet will power its iRWD near real-time AI-enabled provider network.

The platform will provide life sciences, medical device, and research organizations with access to anonymized, regulatory-grade clinical data and advanced analytics, accelerating the development of next-generation medical innovations.

Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet, stated, “Palantir’s AIP helps us revolutionize our ability to deliver high-quality, regulatory-compliant data at remarkable speed. This positions us to power breakthroughs in clinical research and AI-driven healthcare solutions.”

Price Action: ONMD shares were trading higher by 46.60% to $1.510 premarket at last check Monday.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock