FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Soars 150% On AI Data Center Demand: What Investors Need To Know

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are surging Friday afternoon, continuing a powerful rally that has seen the stock climb over 150% in the past month. Here’s what investors need to know.

What to Know: Investor enthusiasm in recent weeks is closely tied to the growing energy demands of the artificial intelligence sector. FuelCell’s carbonate fuel cell platforms could be positioned as a solution for providing reliable, continuous power to energy-intensive data centers.

Momentum also stems from the company’s impressive third-quarter earnings report, which revealed a 97% year-over-year revenue increase and a corporate restructuring.

This potential has captured Wall Street's attention, with analysts revising price targets upwards. While many firms maintain neutral ratings, UBS recently increased its price target to $7.25, signaling an improved outlook for the energy company as it capitalizes on the AI boom. The company has already established multi-megawatt projects with data center partners in the U.S. and Korea.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: This powerful rally is reflected in the stock’s Benzinga Edge Momentum score, which stands at a high of 74.99.

FCEL Price Action: FuelCell Energy shares were up 17.51% at $10.19 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $3.57 to $13.98.

FCEL is well above its 50-day moving average of $5.58 and 100-day moving average of $5.52, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock is approaching the upper end of its 52-week range, with resistance likely near $10.66, the intraday high, while support can be identified around the 50-day moving average.

