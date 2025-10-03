Rumble Shares Are Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced a partnership with Perplexity to integrate its AI-powered tools.

What To Know: The collaboration will bring Perplexity's AI search technology to Rumble.com to improve video discovery for creators and viewers. The partnership also includes a bundled subscription combining Rumble Premium with Perplexity Pro and an advertising commitment from Perplexity to promote its new AI-based browser, Comet, to Rumble's audience. The integration will be rolled out progressively, with the subscription bundle and Comet promotion launching alongside the new AI-powered search features.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said the company is "thrilled to partner with Perplexity" to enhance discoverability across its platform, while Perplexity Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said the deal will help connect users with more relevant content.

Investors have been bullish on artificial intelligence, a trend that has lifted many technology stocks this year. Rumble's move to integrate AI tools may be positioning the company to ride that momentum.

Related Link: Taylor Swift’s New Album Screening At AMC Theaters To Reshape Cinema Norms: ‘Dancing Is…Very Much Encouraged’

RUM Price Action: At the time of writing, Rumble shares are trading 18.88% higher at $8.789, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock