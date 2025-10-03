students sitting at computers
October 3, 2025

Classover Shares Rally As Investors React To Blockchain Strategy

Shares of Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) are trading higher Friday after the company announced it will begin a accepting Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) as a payment method.

What To Know: Classover‘s stock was up 43% immediately following the announcement, according to Benzinga Pro.

Classover, which makes AI-powered education technology, said that it would begin accepting cryptocurrency Solana as a form of payment, with aims ti make transactions faster and lower-cost. The company has 57,793 SOL in its treasury, valued at approximately $13.4 million USD. 

"The adoption of Solana for payments is a natural extension of our broader strategy with the Solana network. Blockchain offers both financial discipline and transformative potential,” said Classover CFO Flora Peng. “By integrating Solana into our payment system, we're enhancing operational efficiency, improving the user experience, and reinforcing our commitment to innovation."

KIDZ Price Action: Classover shares were up 14.16% at $1.29 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

