October 3, 2025 10:36 AM 2 min read

White Mountains Insurance, Rumble, Mesoblast And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 350 points on Friday.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company announced plans to sell a controlling interest in Bamboo, its technology-driven homeowners' insurance distribution platform, to funds advised by CVC Capital Partners.

The deal values Bamboo at $1.75 billion. Operating in California and Texas, Bamboo specializes in data-enabled underwriting and distribution for the residential property market.

White Mountains Insurance Group shares jumped 9.2% to $1,817.83 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) shares jumped 69.6% to $43.07.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) surged 29.1% to $8.85.
  • USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) shares rose 21.4% to $27.56 on reports indicating the company is in discussions with the White House.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) jumped 19.4% to $13.76 after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) gained 19.3% to $3.3712 after HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $3 to $7.
  • SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) jumped 17.4% to $2.05.
  • NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) gained 17% to $7.91.
  • Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) surged 14.6% to $8.47 after the company announced a partnership with Perplexity to integrate its AI-powered tools.
  • Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) rose 11.5% to $7.00.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) gained 10.6% to $15.27.
  • Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) jumped 8.4% to $134.35.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gained 7.7% to $18.33 after the company announced that Ryoncil received J-Code from the United States Medicare & Medicaid Services, allowing the product to become easier to bill and pay for.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) jumped 7.5% to $16.99.
  • Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) gained 6.7% to $24.75.

