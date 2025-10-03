Why Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Stock Is Up 100% This Week

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) are trading higher Friday morning. The stock is higher by 100% this week after the company announced it has been selected by Nevada Tech Hub for first-round funding. The contract is currently being finalized.

What To Know: The funding will support the advancement of Dragonfly’s battery manufacturing capabilities and workforce development. The award, expected to be approximately $300,000, will be used to modernize production systems, upgrade the company’s Battle Born Batteries manufacturing lines and work toward ISO 9001 certification. These initiatives are expected to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Nevada Tech Hub is a federally designated entity focused on supporting the state’s lithium battery and critical materials ecosystem.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this news, the stock’s Benzinga Edge rankings show a Momentum score of 12.60 and a positive short and medium-term price trend.

DFLI Price Action: Dragonfly Energy shares were up 28% at $1.38 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

