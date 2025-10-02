SoundHound AI Stock Is Surging: What's Going On?

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares are trading sharply higher Thursday. The stock may be benefiting from renewed investor attention to the company’s recent industry recognition and strong revenue momentum.

What To Know: SoundHound was recently positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape’s Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment, released in September. The research firm evaluated vendors on customer satisfaction, functionality and innovation, with SoundHound receiving praise for its Amelia platform’s ability to handle complex requests and deliver natural voice interactions.

“SoundHound is delivering a strong offering that is winning praise from customers for its accurate intent recognition, even for complex requests, combined with superior voice channel capabilities,” said Hayley Sutherland, research manager for Conversational AI at IDC.

The company has demonstrated significant business momentum, repeatedly raising its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance. Most recently, SoundHound lifted its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $160 million to $178 million. The acceleration comes as SoundHound builds out its enterprise customer base and expands its conversational AI offerings.

Analysts maintain a consensus price target of $12.63 on the stock, with bulls pointing to the company’s strong backlog and long-term growth rate as key drivers. The company’s Amelia 7 platform, launched in May, was among the first to offer agentic AI capabilities for enterprise use.

SOUN Analysis: Benzinga Edge rankings highlight strong momentum for SoundHound, assigning it a score of 96.55 — a clear indication of bullish tailwinds, according to Benzinga data. The stock's price action confirms the trend, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

Volume is robust with 56 million shares exchanging hands on Thursday as of the time of writing, suggesting strong interest and participation in the current move. Support is established at $16.45, providing a solid base for any pullbacks. Resistance is noted at $18.06, where the stock has faced selling pressure previously.

The RSI is calculated at 70.12, indicating the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could signal a potential pullback. The MACD shows bullish momentum, but the lines are converging, suggesting a possible slowdown in the current trend.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were up 10.79% at $17.89 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

