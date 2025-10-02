AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) are continuing their upward trend Thursday afternoon, marking a year-to-date increase of nearly 200%. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock’s momentum follows strong gains on Wednesday, driven by the company’s announcement that its BlueBird 6 satellite has completed final assembly and testing.

This milestone officially begins the company’s next-generation launch campaign, with BlueBird 6 scheduled to head to India on October 12. Following this news, Barclays raised its price target on the stock to $60.

AST SpaceMobile is targeting the launch of a new satellite every one to two months throughout 2025 and 2026, with plans for a constellation of 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026.

The company is also on track to deploy intermittent service in the U.S. by the end of 2025, followed by the U.K., Japan and Canada in the first quarter of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s strong market performance, Benzinga Edge rankings assign ASTS an impressive Momentum score of 95.97.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 14.38% at $65.14 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $60.95.

The current price of $64.19 is significantly above the 50-day ($48.01), 100-day ($43.13) and 200-day ($33.91) moving averages, suggesting a robust upward trend. Immediate support can be observed around the previous high of $60.95, while resistance may form near the intraday high of $64.33.

