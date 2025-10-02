Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Rallies As Bitcoin Surges Amid Government Shutdown

Shares of Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD), a designer and operator of data centers for blockchain and AI, are trading higher this week, buoyed by a 9% rise in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) value over the past five days. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally comes as the U.S. government shutdown potentially fuels investor uncertainty in traditional financial systems, pushing capital toward alternative assets.

The move provides a favorable backdrop for Applied Digital ahead of its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for October 9. Analysts anticipate quarterly revenues of $43.39 million and an EPS loss of 14 cents.

The surge in Bitcoin could be linked to its growing perception as a “digital gold” or safe-haven asset. A government shutdown can erode confidence in the U.S. dollar and fiscal stability. In response, some investors reallocate funds to decentralized assets like Bitcoin, which are outside the control of any single government or central bank.

This week’s flight to digital currencies, potentially driven by political gridlock and economic uncertainty, increases demand for the limited supply of Bitcoin, thereby boosting its price and lifting crypto-adjacent stocks like APLD.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this week’s rally, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a powerful Momentum score of 98.15, signaling strong recent price performance.

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were up 7.76% at $26.94 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $25.61.

The price is significantly above its 50-day ($16.41), 100-day ($12.97), and 200-day ($10.07) moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. Key support levels can be identified near the recent low of $26.25, while resistance is likely around the intraday high of $28.25.

Read Also: Shutdown Hits Growth And Hurts American Workers, Bessent Says

How To Buy APLD Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Applied Digital’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock