What's Fueling The Momentum In AngioDynamics Stock?

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) are up Thursday after the biotechnology company raised guidance for four key financial metrics and shared positive sales performance for this past quarter.

What To Know: AngioDynamics’s stock jumped 11% after the company released its financial results from the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Shares of the company, which makes products for patients with cardiovascular and oncologic diseases, were trading just above $12 at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

AngioDynamics reported first-quarter revenue of $75.71 million, beating estimates of $72.73 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a first-quarter loss of 10 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share.

AngioDynamics increased its guidance for net sales, MedTech net sales growth, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. It also reaffirmed positive free cash flow for the full 2026 fiscal year.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 sales of $308 million to $313 million, up from prior guidance of $305 million to $310 million. AngioDynamics anticipates a full-year loss of 23 cents to 33 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 31 cents per share.

In terms of first-quarter performance, Angio Dynamics said its MedTech segment, which includes its AngioVac and AlphaVac products, had its fourth consecutive quarter of more than 20% revenue growth. The positive performance of its MedTech segment also contributed to its growth in gross margin, which was 90 basis points higher compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

"We had an outstanding first quarter as we continued to build off of the strong momentum created in fiscal 2025," said Angio Dynamics CEO Jim Clemmer.

“With our superior technologies supported by our clinical investments and the strength of our balance sheet, we remain well-positioned to drive consistent, profitable growth, and deliver sustained value creation during the balance of 2026 and beyond.”

ANGO Price Action: Angio Dynamics shares were up 9.03% at $12.06 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Angio Dynamics has a 52-week range of $5.83 to $13.50.

