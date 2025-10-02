What's Going On With Fair Issac (FICO) Shares Thursday?

Fair Issac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company launched its FICO Mortgage Direct License Program. Under the program tri-merge resellers are able to calculate and distribute FICO Scores directly to customers.

What To Know: The new program is designed to cut costs for the mortgage industry by bypassing credit bureau mark-ups. FICO introduced two pricing options: a performance model that charges $4.95 per score plus a $33 funded loan fee, or a flat $10 per score fee consistent with current rates.

The company said the structure provides up to 50% savings on per-score costs and replaces re-issue fees with broader use across the mortgage process.

CEO Will Lansing said the initiative "eliminates unnecessary mark-ups" and puts pricing control in the hands of lenders, adding that the move represents a turning point for how credit scores are delivered and priced across the mortgage industry,

“Direct licensing of the FICO Score brings transparency, competition, and cost-efficiency to the mortgage lending process,” Lansing said.

FICO said the program also supports calls from policymakers to modernize credit infrastructure and promote affordability in the $12 trillion U.S. mortgage market.

FICO remains the only independent analytics provider and the only score with known, predictable performance through a complete economic cycle.

See Also: Sick Patient With Just $6 In Savings Says They’re Too Poor to Eat And Asks, ‘Will the Hospital Feed Me?’ As They Debate Going To ER In Hopes Of A Meal

FICO Price Action: At the time of writing, Fair Issac shares are trading 20.05% higher at $1,816.01, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.