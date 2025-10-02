What's Going On With QuantumScape (QS) Stock Today?

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) is trading higher Thursday morning. The stock has gained sharply this week following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Corning.

What To Know: The collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialization of QuantumScape’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries by developing ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities. The goal is to achieve high-volume production of the ceramic separators, a critical component of the battery technology.

The news builds on recent positive momentum for QuantumScape, whose stock has gained over 160% year-to-date. The company’s progress is underscored by its proprietary solid-state technology and a successful demonstration of its batteries in a Volkswagen vehicle.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock’s strong performance is reflected in a powerful Momentum score of 97.56.

QS Price Action: QuantumScape shares were up 3.15% at $15.05 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $15.03.

The stock is above its 50-day moving average of $9.80, indicating a bullish trend. Key resistance is observed near the 52-week high of $15.03, while support is likely at the 50-day moving average.

Image: Shutterstock