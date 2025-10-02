Canaan Stock Surges On US Order For 50,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines

Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is trading higher Thursday morning after the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machine manufacturer announced a landmark sales order.

Shares of crypto-linked stocks are also trading higher amid a rise in Bitcoin. The digital token may be seeing strength due to the ongoing government shutdown. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company has secured a purchase order from a U.S.-based bitcoin miner for more than 50,000 of its latest-generation Avalon A15 Pro mining machines, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The order is Canaan’s largest single order in the past three years, signaling a resurgence in the U.S. market.

“This milestone order represents a significant win for Canaan,” said Nangeng Zhang, chairman and CEO. “It highlights not only the strength of our Avalon A15 Pro but also our deep commitment to serving customers worldwide.”

In a press release on Thursday, the company said the record-setting purchase order reinforces Canaan’s position as a trusted partner for institutional-scale mining operations.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock’s positive short-term price trend is quantified by a Momentum score of 51.29, though its long-term trend is viewed negatively.

CAN Price Action: Canaan shares were up 17.31% at $1.22 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

