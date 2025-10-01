October has a reputation in the crypto world, earning it the name "UPtober" because it has historically been one of Bitcoin's strongest months. But this year, it's not just crypto that’s flashing green.

My Money Calendar tool is showing the same seasonal upswing hitting the stock market this month.

Right now, three stocks are lining up with powerful patterns that have played out with near-perfect reliability over the past decade.

Wednesday: Chris Capre's Plan To Trade Shutdown Volatility

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the poster child for AI growth all year, but what makes this setup different is the timing. Historically, October through November has been one of the strongest windows for NVDA, and my Money Calendar is signaling a high-confidence buy. This isn't just a one-off move — it's a repeatable seasonal pattern that has stacked consistent wins for nearly a decade:

Average return during this seasonal run : +20%

: +20% Recent price (as of Friday) : ~$178

: ~$178 Target: $198–$215 range based on historical moves

Here's how you can trade it:

With low implied volatility (IV), call options are attractively priced

A bull call spread can capture upside while limiting cost

Share buyers can wait for a breakout above recent resistance for confirmation

Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) isn't a flashy household name, but it's a powerhouse in the electronic components space – and the stock has been quietly surging. Since April, shares have doubled, breaking into new highs. Historically, APH has rallied in nine of the last 10 Octobers, making this one of the most reliable seasonal setups in the entire market:

Pattern : Nine out of the previous 10 October–November periods were positive

: Nine out of the previous 10 October–November periods were positive Recent move : Doubled off April lows into triple-digit territory

: Doubled off April lows into triple-digit territory Target: Mid-$130s (~11% projected return)

Here's how you can trade it:

With implied volatility on the higher side, spreads help reduce cost and risk

Stock buyers can trail stops to protect profits during any pullbacks

Momentum traders should watch for continuation above recent highs before scaling in

Bank of America

Financials often shine in Q4, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is showing one of the clearest seasonal patterns in the sector. It's rallied in nine of the last 10 Octobers, and this year it's already on the move — climbing from the mid-$30s to the low-$50s since April. Based on the data, BAC still has room to run:

Pattern : 9/10 winning October–November runs

: 9/10 winning October–November runs Recent move : From sub-$35 to low $50s since April

: From sub-$35 to low $50s since April Target: Above $60 (~15% projected upside)

Here's how you can trade it:

Share buyers can enter now with stops just below last week's low

Options traders might consider out-of-the-money call spreads for defined risk

Selling cash-secured puts can generate income while setting up for a lower entry

Now, all three of the stocks above have moved higher in nine of the last 10 years between early October and late November. And the one year they didn't (2018) was the same year the entire market dropped in Q4. Outside of that outlier, the pattern has been flawlessly consistent.

Each stock also offers a different way to play the season. So, whether you’re trading shares, call options or spreads, there's a strategy for every level of trader here.

Just remember, this seasonal window is already in motion. And the earlier you position yourself, the more room you give these patterns to work.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock