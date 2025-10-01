Moderna Stock Is Rallying Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is trading higher Wednesday afternoon, lifted by positive sentiment across the pharmaceutical sector. The rally follows a landmark agreement Tuesday between Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and the Trump administration to lower prescription drug prices.

What To Know: While the deal directly involves Pfizer, it serves as a crucial indicator for the entire industry, easing investor concerns about potential government-enforced price controls and tariffs. This uncertainty has long suppressed valuations for drugmakers and biotech firms.

The Pfizer pact, which includes “most-favored-nation” pricing and participation in the new TrumpRx platform, is viewed as a manageable framework that other companies may follow. By removing the threat of more severe, unilateral government action, the agreement has renewed investor confidence in the sector's stability.

This improved outlook allows companies like Moderna to proceed with greater certainty, fueling a broad-based rally in pharmaceutical stocks this week as the perceived risks to their business models have been significantly reduced.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s recent performance, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight a strong Momentum score of 8.57.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were up 7.51% at $27.77 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Technical Momentum: From a technical standpoint, the stock’s recent surge has pushed it above its long-term downtrend, supported by a potential double bottom formation from May and September 2025 with lows near $23. Confirmation of this bullish reversal now hinges on the stock’s ability to decisively break above key resistance from its July high of around $35.

The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of $26.83 and its 100-day moving average of $27.34, indicating a potential bullish trend. Key resistance is observed near the recent high of $28.34, while support can be identified around the 50-day moving average.

