What's Behind The Rally In Rezolve AI Stock?

Shares of Rezolve Ai PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) are up Wednesday after the company raised guidance for two key financial metrics and announced that it beat analyst expectations for the first half of 2025.

What To Know: Rezolve’s stock jumped 25% following the positive announcement before pulling back, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares of Rezolve AI, which makes retail-focused large language models, were hovering just above $5 at last check.

Rezolve said it surpassed analyst expectations for the first half of 2025, reporting $6.3 million in revenue versus the $5.1 million consensus. Total revenue for the period was up more than 436% year-over-year. Gross profit margin also exceeded expectations, with Rezolve reporting 95.8% and beating the expected range of 60% to 70%.

The company raised its guidance for fiscal 2025 to a minimum of $150 million ARR exit rate after reporting $90 million in ARR year-to-date. Rezolve also guided for a $500 million ARR exit rate in 2026.

“Since the first half of 2025, we have doubled enterprise adoption, delivered SaaS margins among the very best in the industry, and secured a clear path to exit the year at or above $150 million ARR,” said CEO Daniel Wagner. “With our Brain Suite being Agentic Commerce ready and with the backing of partners like Microsoft and Google, we are at the forefront of the AI revolution.”

Analyst have a consensus Buy rating on Rezolve with an average price target of $7.31, according to Benzinga data. Recent analyst changes include a price target increase from $4 to $9 by HC Wainwright & Co and a price target increase from $4.25 to $9 by Roth Capital.

RZLV Price Action: Rezolve AI shares were up 2.21%, trading at $5.08 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $1.07 to $9.45.

Image: Kung_tom / Shutterstock