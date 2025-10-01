Person holding phone with logo of US lighting company Acuity Brands Inc. on screen in front of business webpage.
October 1, 2025 9:57 AM 2 min read

Acuity, Lithium Americas, Rezolve AI, AES And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

It clocked an adjusted EPS of $5.20, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.84. The company reported quarterly net sales growth of 17.1% year-over-year to $1.21 billion, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Acuity shares jumped 5.3% to $362.54 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares jumped 17.5% to $6.72 after the company reached an agreement with GM and the US Department of Energy regarding the first draw on its DOE loan.
  • Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 15.8% to $5.77 after the company raised its 2025 revenue target to $150 million ARR and set a $500 million goal for 2026.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rose 14.2% to $15.02 after reports indicating BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners is nearing an acquisition of the company.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) gained 12.7% to $19.49 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $21.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 12.7% to $2.63. Plug Power announced the delivery of its first 10-megawatt (MW) GenEco™ electrolyzer array to Galp, Portugal’s leading integrated energy company.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares jumped 10.7% to $6.87.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) shares gained 10.3% to $6.87.
  • Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) gained 9.7% to $6.33.
  • Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 8.3% to $11.70.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 8.1% to $18.67.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) shares gained 8.1% to $3.6442.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares rose 7.4% to $21.34. Zeta Global announced plans to acquire Marigold’s Enterprise business for up to $325 million.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) gained 5.6% to $593.71. Regeneron will report third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Oct. 28.

Photo via Shutterstock

