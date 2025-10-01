Netflix Stock Slides As Musk Calls On Followers To 'Cancel' Subscriptions

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading lower on Wednesday following posts from Elon Musk on social media calling on his followers to cancel their Netflix streaming subscriptions.

What To Know: In a series of posts on X this week, Musk suggested that he canceled his Netflix subscription and called on his more than 226 million followers to do the same.

According to Forbes, the push for cancellations appears to be in response to comments on the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued anime series that aired on Netflix.

Multiple accounts on X shared clips from Steele’s “Dead End: Paranormal Park” show, which reportedly includes LGBTQ representation.

Musk retweeted a post that claimed the show was “pushing pro-transgender on children” and wrote that “this is not ok.” He also retweeted a separate post calling on people to cancel Netflix to protect their children.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” Musk wrote in the post.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 2.19% at $1,170.00 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Netflix has a 52-week range of $677.88 to $1,341.15.

