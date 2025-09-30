Nio Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) stock has jumped 13% in the past month, reflecting growing investor confidence despite broader market concerns. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Last week, several financial institutions, including Mizuho, UBS and Citigroup, raised their price targets for Nio. This optimism follows the successful launch of the company’s third-generation ES8 SUV at a competitive price point, which analysts believe will boost sales in the coming months.

The positive momentum comes even as Beijing announced plans to tighten EV export regulations starting January 1. While this initially caused a dip in the stock, the market appears to be looking past the near-term regulatory hurdles.

Investors are also weighing the intense competition within the Chinese EV market, where Nio is considered a key player challenging established brands like Tesla Inc.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this recent performance, Nio boasts a strong Momentum score of 85.20 according to Benzinga Edge stock rankings.

NIO Price Action: NIO shares were up 4.72% at $7.55 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, NIO has gained about 19.9% versus a 3.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 69% year-to-date compared to the index’s 12.3% gain. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $7.71.



The stock is trading well above its 50-day ($5.74), 100-day ($4.74) and 200-day ($4.49) moving averages, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Immediate support can be observed around the 50-day moving average, while resistance is likely near the recent high of $7.78.

