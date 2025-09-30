United Natural Foods logo on screen
September 30, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read

United Natural Foods Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AnaptysBio, Semtech, UiPath And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales and issued FY26 EPS guidance above estimates.

The wholesale distributor reported net sales for the quarter of $7.70 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimate of $7.64 billion, which fell 5.6% from $8.16 billion a year earlier. The company recorded an adjusted net loss of 11 cents per share, compared with expectations for a 19-cent loss. In the prior-year period, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share.

United Natural Foods shares jumped 14.6% to $36.40 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares jumped 39.3% to $30.80 after the company on Monday announced a reorganization plan, with shareholders receiving substituted new common stock.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gained 34% to $31.28 after the company announced it intends to separate its business into two independent, publicly traded companies. Also, HC Wainwright raised its price target on the stock from $38 to $59.
  • Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO) jumped 21.7% to $2.3499. Burkhan Capital LLC and Robo.ai jointly announced a strategic investment.
  • Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares rose 17.2% to $3.7750 after Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $10 price target. Additionally, the company enrolled its first patient in the Phase 3 TRUST-IV study of Ibtrozi for ROS1-positive early-stage NSCLC.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) gained 16% to $29.62.
  • CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) gained 14.8% to $140.68 following reports suggesting that the company secured a $14 billion deal with Meta. Also, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $175 price target.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) jumped 9.7% to $68.03 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform.
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) rose 9.4% to $13.74 after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI to develop a ChatGPT to integrate OpenAI frontier models with enterprise customer workflows.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) gained 8.4% to $14.59. Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
  • Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) rose 6.1% to $116.89.

