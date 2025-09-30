United Natural Foods Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AnaptysBio, Semtech, UiPath And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales and issued FY26 EPS guidance above estimates.

The wholesale distributor reported net sales for the quarter of $7.70 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimate of $7.64 billion, which fell 5.6% from $8.16 billion a year earlier. The company recorded an adjusted net loss of 11 cents per share, compared with expectations for a 19-cent loss. In the prior-year period, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share.

United Natural Foods shares jumped 14.6% to $36.40 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Wolfspeed, Inc . (NYSE:WOLF) shares jumped 39.3% to $30.80 after the company on Monday announced a reorganization plan, with shareholders receiving substituted new common stock.

(NASDAQ:ADPT) gained 8.4% to $14.59. Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) rose 6.1% to $116.89.

