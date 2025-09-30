What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Tuesday?

Shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) are trading lower Tuesday morning, giving back a portion of the previous session’s explosive gains. The stock is experiencing a correction after surging over 35% on Monday, a rally ignited by a weekend social media post from President Donald Trump.

What To Know: The sector-wide buying frenzy was triggered after Trump shared a video on Truth Social advocating for the medical benefits of CBD for seniors and suggesting potential Medicare coverage. This sparked investor optimism for a more favorable federal regulatory environment for cannabis.

Tilray, a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, benefited significantly from the speculative interest. Beyond its foundational cannabis operations, the company has diversified into the U.S. market with a growing portfolio of craft beer and beverage brands. Tuesday's pullback suggests investors are taking profits as the market weighs the uncertain path of cannabis reform.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s powerful recent price action, Benzinga Edge rankings give Tilray a Momentum score of 92.49.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray Brands shares were down 4.86% at $1.76 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1.86.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average of $1.03, indicating a strong bullish trend in the medium term. However, the recent price action suggests a potential reversal, with immediate support likely around $1.65.

Image: Shutterstock