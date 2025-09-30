What's Going On With Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Tuesday?

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) continue to move lower on Tuesday. The downward momentum follows a volatile Monday that saw the stock plummet over 40% following the announcement of a major debt restructuring plan.

What To Know: The plant-based meat producer is looking to exchange over $800 million in 0% convertible senior notes due in 2027 for new 7.00% convertible senior second lien PIK toggle notes due in 2030, in a move that would also issue up to 326.2 million new shares of common stock.

While CEO Ethan Brown stated the plan is intended to “significantly reduce leverage and extend maturity,” investors reacted negatively to the news, amid concerns of significant shareholder dilution and potential financial distress.

How To Buy BYND Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Beyond Meat – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were down 5.49% at $1.72 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings show the company with a price trend that is rated negatively across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

Image: Shutterstock