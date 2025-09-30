QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock gained on Tuesday after it joined forces with Corning (NYSE:GLW) to develop ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities for next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries.

The partnership aims to scale high-volume production of QuantumScape’s ceramic separators, a core component of its solid-state battery technology designed for commercial use.

QuantumScape, known for pioneering solid-state battery innovation, and Corning, a global leader in glass, ceramics, and advanced materials, are combining their expertise to accelerate the industrialization of this technology.

The agreement represents a strategic step in QuantumScape’s effort to build an ecosystem of partners that can help bring its breakthrough batteries to market.

QuantumScape stock has gained 139% year-to-date, backed by its solid-state battery technology, including the early production of its “Cobra” separator and a successful live demonstration of its batteries in a vehicle alongside Volkswagen’s (OTC:VWAGY) PowerCo.

Simultaneously, speculation is growing about a potential tie-up with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), though neither company has confirmed a deal.

These rumors were fueled by comments from QuantumScape CEO Siva Sivaram, who acknowledged Tesla’s patents, leading investors to speculate whether Tesla might license the technology, form a joint venture, or even pursue an acquisition.

Corning gained 69% year-to-date, backed by its “Springboard” plan for growth and strong demand in key sectors, such as Optical Communications and solar.

Price Action: QS stock was trading higher by 5.65% to $13.08 premarket at last check Tuesday. GLW was down 0.20%.

