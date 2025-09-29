What's Going On With The Trade Desk Shares Monday?

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced plans to launch Audience Unlimited.

What To Know: The Trade Desk said it will introduce Audience Unlimited, a major upgrade to its third-party data marketplace. The platform will use AI to score data segments by relevance across thousands of curated datasets from hundreds of third-party providers. Advertisers will then be able to add all relevant data sources to their campaigns for a lower, inclusive cost compared with traditional a la carte pricing.

The company said the overhaul aims to make third-party data more cost-effective and easier to use at scale, while removing unpredictability in costs and reconciliation.

To support the initiative, The Trade Desk will roll out new Koa Adaptive Trading Modes. Performance Mode will act as a co-pilot, using AI to dynamically optimize bids and allocation while including Audience Unlimited at no extra cost. Control Mode will allow traders to manually manage campaigns, with Audience Unlimited priced at tiered rates of 3.3% and 4.4% of impression costs.

Audience Unlimited and Koa Adaptive Trading Modes are expected to be available for select agencies later in 2025, with broader access in early 2026.

TTD Price Action: The Trade Desk shares closed up 5.30% at $49.64, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

