Take-Two Interactive Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDASQ:TTWO) shares are trading higher Monday in sympathy with Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), which announced it will be acquired for $55 billion.
Investors often view large acquisitions in the video game industry as a sign of broader strength in the sector, which can lift peer companies like Take-Two. The premium paid for EA may also be boosting sentiment that other publishers could become potential takeover targets.
What To Know: EA said it has entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium made up of PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. The all-cash deal values the company at an enterprise value of about $55 billion.
Under the agreement, EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 25% premium to EA's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on Sept. 25, and also exceeds EA's prior all-time high of $179.01 reached on Aug. 14, 2025.
TTWO Price Action: At the time of publication, Take-Two shares are trading 1.16% higher at $259.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
