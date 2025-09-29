Lithium Americas (LAC) Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) are falling sharply Monday afternoon, giving back a portion of last week's gains. The stock is pulling back as investors take profits on the recent surge, which was fueled by news of a potential U.S. government investment.

What To Know: Last week, the stock soared following reports that the government is considering a renegotiated $2.26 billion loan from the Department of Energy, which could include taking a significant equity stake in the company. This funding is aimed at developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, a project in which General Motors holds a 38% stake.

While Lithium Americas confirmed it is in discussions with the government, it has stated that no definitive agreement has been reached. The current downturn appears to be driven by profit-taking after the speculative rally. The Thacker Pass project is anticipated to become one of North America’s largest lithium sources.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent, powerful price action, Benzinga Edge rankings give LAC a very high Momentum score of 95.71.

LAC Price Action: Lithium Americas shares were down 11.45% at $5.60 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $2.31 to $7.53.

The stock’s current price of $5.60 is well above the 50-day moving average of $3.13, indicating a strong bullish trend prior to this decline. Immediate support can be observed around the recent low of $5.58, while resistance is likely at the previous high of $6.38.

