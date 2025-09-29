Tilray Brands, SNDL, Innoviz Technologies, Pony AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose sharply during Monday's session.

Shares of cannabis-linked stocks traded higher after President Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social on Sunday, promoting the potential health benefits of cannabis. Cannabis stocks lit up on Monday after Trump resurrected hopes for a change in federal drug policy.

Tilray Brands shares jumped 39.2% to $1.5983 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) gained 36.6% to $94.14 after Genmab agreed to acquire the company for $97 per share.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) gained 20.1% to $63.60. Better Home & Finance Holding implemented $75 million at-the-market offering for Class A shares to support growth initiatives.

BTQ Technologies Corp . (NASDAQ: BTQ) jumped 20% to $6.36. BTQ Technologies said Danal has begun proof-of-concept of BTQ's quantum-secure Stablecoin settlement network across select payment rails.

SNDL Inc . (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 18.8% to $2.77. Shares of cannabis-linked stocks traded higher after President Trump shared a video that discussed potential medical benefits Of CBD for seniors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 15.6% to $1.9701 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $1.50 to $2.50.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK) shares jumped 14.3% to $111.06.

GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) shares rose 12.7% to $29.24.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) gained 12.2% to $8.59.

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ: PONY) rose 10.3% to $23.36. Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung initiated coverage on Pony AI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY) gained 9.5% to $33.85.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) gained 9% to $116.48 after Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $90 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) gained 5% to $53.85. B of A Securities analyst Lucy Yu maintained New Oriental Education with a Buy and raised the price target from $56.2 to $58.2.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) rose 5% to $37.40 after the company announced a collaboration with Corning to develop detachable fiber connector solutions for GF's silicon photonics platform.

