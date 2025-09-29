Roblox (RBLX) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) are trading higher Monday morning following news that video game giant Electronic Arts is set to go private in a landmark leveraged buyout. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The surge in Roblox’s stock is part of a broader rally across the gaming industry, sparked by the massive vote of confidence in the sector. Electronic Arts, the maker of franchises like Battlefield and Madden NFL, is being acquired for approximately $50 to $55 billion by a consortium including private equity firm Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Reuters reports.

The massive investment is creating a halo effect for other industry leaders. The positive sentiment is lifting stocks like Roblox as investors speculate on the overall health of the gaming market and the potential for future consolidations.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this market activity, Benzinga Edge rankings show Roblox with an exceptionally strong Momentum score of 96.74.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were up 4.47% at $141.10 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, Roblox has gained about 16.4% versus a 3.8% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 141% year-to-date compared to the index’s 12.3% gain. With Monday’s gains, the stock is approaching its 52-week high of $150.59.

The stock is significantly above its 50-day moving average of $127.43, indicating strong upward momentum. Key resistance is observed near the 52-week high of $150.59, while support can be identified around the 50-day moving average.

