Why Merus Shares Are Trading Higher By 38%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Genmab announced plans to acquire Merus for $8 billion in all-cash deal adding breakthrough therapy Petosemtamab to its late-stage pipeline.

Merus shares jumped 38.2% to $95.21 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Steakholder Foods Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: STKH) rose 92% to $8.32 in pre-market trading. Steakholder Foods recently announced signing of agreement for the acquisition of Twine Solutions.

JFB Construction Holdings (NASDAQ: JFB) surged 77.4% to $12.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $44 million private placement.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 24.3% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. Plus Therapeutics recently announced a national coverage agreement with UnitedHealthcare for its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay for metastatic CNS cancer.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) rose 24.1% to $13.40 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Friday.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) gained 22.7% to $9.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present topline results from its Phase 2b study of Zelicapavir for RSV in high-risk adults on Monday.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped 19.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) gained 18.3% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 17.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Tilray Brands will announce first quarter financial results on Oct. 9.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) jumped 16.4% to $5.93 in pre-market trading. Larimar will issue Nomlabofusp program update for Friedreich's Ataxia during conference call and webcast on Sept. 2.

Losers

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) dipped 86.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. MoonLake's Phase 3 VELA trials showed Sonelokimab achieved statistically significant HiSCR75 responses in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK) fell 37.3% to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Maris Tech posted a H1 loss of 30 cents per share.

Sunrise New Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares dipped 28.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. Sunrise New Energy shares gained 10% on Friday after the company announced plans for a 1GW U.S. lithium battery pack project.

Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) declined 15.5% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 30% on Friday.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) dipped 14.4% to $4.53 in pre-market trading. bioAffinity Technologies shares jumped 55% on Friday after the company announced that it released three additional case studies, with one case study demonstrating that CyPath Lung led to detecting Stage 1A lung cancer.

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: YAAS) fell 13.9% to $0.058 in pre-market trading. Youxin Technology announced a 1-for-80 reverse split to regain Nasdaq compliance, effective Sept. 30.

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) fell 12.8% to $4.07 in the pre-market trading. Top KingWin shares jumped 48% on Friday after the company announced it entered into a sales contract with Walker Times International for the sale of 10,000 units of TK-D2C AI Robots.

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) declined 10.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.

Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) fell 10.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. Quantum-Si filed for mixed shelf of up to $300 million.

Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) fell 8.4% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock