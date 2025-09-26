Lithium Americas (LAC) Stock Is Sliding Friday: What's Going On?

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon, experiencing a pullback as investors take profits following a surge earlier in the week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock soared on Wednesday and Thursday after reports emerged that the U.S. government is seeking a significant equity stake in the company.

The potential investment is part of a renegotiation of a $2.26 billion Department of Energy loan for Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. This move is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen the U.S. domestic lithium supply chain.

The Thacker Pass project, a joint venture in which General Motors holds a 38% stake, is poised to become one of North America’s largest lithium sources.

While Lithium Americas confirmed it is in discussions with the government and GM, the company has stated that no definitive agreement has been finalized. The stock’s current decline likely reflects profit-taking after the speculative rally.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful price action, Benzinga Edge rankings give Lithium Americas a Momentum score of 96.85.

Image: Shutterstock