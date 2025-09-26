What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) are trading higher Friday, lifted by a series of strategic announcements. The electric vehicle maker is reporting strong demand and “so many orders” for its new Gravity SUV, potentially a key catalyst for future growth.

What To Know: Lucid has unveiled a significant partnership with Uber and autonomous technology firm Nuro. The collaboration will see Lucid’s Gravity SUV platform used to develop a fleet of robotaxis for Uber’s ride-hailing network.

The recent news provides a tailwind for the stock, which has faced pressure this year from a lowered 2025 production forecast of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles and a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Investors are now weighing these promising long-term ventures against the company’s immediate production ramp-up challenges.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s recent price action, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has positive short and medium-term price trends.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 2.96% at $23.72 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, LCID has gained about 13.2% versus a 2.5% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 21% year-to-date compared to the index’s 12.1% gain.

Technical Momentum: Lucid Group is currently trading at $23.95, reflecting a daily increase of 3.95%. The stock is above its 50-day moving average of $22.59 and its 100-day moving average of $22.96, indicating a bullish trend. However, it remains below the 200-day moving average of $24.69, suggesting potential resistance at this level.

