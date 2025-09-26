Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, BlackBerry, Perpetua Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) rose sharply during Friday's session after the FDA approved PALSONIFY.

Also, Baird and JMP Securities raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 23.7% to $44.41 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 21.2% to $6.38.

Perpetua Resources Corp . (NASDAQ: PPTA) rose 18% to $22.43 after the company issued an update today on its ongoing efforts to help secure the American antimony supply chain.

Robo.ai Inc . (NASDAQ: AIIO) gained 14% to $2.77.

. (NASDAQ: AIIO) gained 14% to $2.77. Quantum Computing Inc . (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 13% to $23.15.

. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 13% to $23.15. SkyWater Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares jumped 12% to $17.23.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporatio n (NASDAQ: SRRK) surged 10.8% to $38.23. Scholar Rock Holding recently announced that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the apitegromab Biologics License Application for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Lt d. (NYSE: ASM) gained 9.2% to $5.24.

d. (NYSE: ASM) gained 9.2% to $5.24. New Found Gold Corp . (NYSE: NFGC) shares rose 9.1% to $2.3347. New Found Gold confirmed at-surface high-grade core in Iceberg Excavation Channel Sampling Program.

. (NYSE: NFGC) shares rose 9.1% to $2.3347. New Found Gold confirmed at-surface high-grade core in Iceberg Excavation Channel Sampling Program. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) gained 7% to $20.10. Gorilla Technology recently signed a three-year $1.4 billion deal to build AI data centers in Southeast Asia.

BlackBerry Limite d (NYSE: BB) rose 6.6% to $4.9596 after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales above estimates and raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance.

d (NYSE: BB) rose 6.6% to $4.9596 after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales above estimates and raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) rose 6.6% to $247.84.

