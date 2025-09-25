Ameresco, Lithium Americas, Kodiak Sciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) rose sharply during Thursday's session after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $19 to $39.
Ameresco shares jumped 10.5% to $34.94 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares jumped 16.8% to $7.02 on continued strength. The stock initially climbed on Tuesday after reports suggested Trump officials are seeking an equity stake in the company as part of a renegotiation of a $2.26 billion loan for the Thacker Pass lithium project.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 16% to $17.97. Barclays analyst Gena Wang upgraded Kodiak Sciences from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $7 to $17.
- POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) surged 11.8% to $6.76.
- NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) surged 10.5% to $7.15.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 10% to $6.09.
- USBC, Inc. (NYSE: USBC) shares gained 9.6% to $1.2607.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) surged 9.4% to $302.01. Centrus announced plans to add at least 300 new jobs in Southern Ohio with multi-billion-dollar investment.
- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) rose 9.4% to $2.22.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) shares gained 8% to $76.96.
- Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) rose 7.7% to $25.62.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares gained 7.3% to $22.83.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) gained 4.2% to $278.87.
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMRCAmeresco Inc
$32.663.32%
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$278.654.16%
KODKodiak Sciences Inc
$18.0016.2%
LACLithium Americas Corp
$6.8313.7%
LEUCentrus Energy Corp
$301.109.09%
MPMP Materials Corp
$78.4010.1%
NBNioCorp Developments Ltd
$6.977.89%
POETPOET Technologies Inc
$6.619.21%
TIPTTiptree Inc
$25.818.45%
USBCUSBC Inc
$1.2912.2%
VERIVeritone Inc
$6.109.71%
XPEVXPeng Inc
$22.777.08%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.