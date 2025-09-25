What's Going On With Costco Shares Thursday?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is in the spotlight Thursday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report due after the market closes.

What To Know: Costo will report financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Thursday. Analysts anticipate earnings per share of $5.80 and revenue of $86.11 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

In the prior quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $4.28, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24. Costco also reported revenue of $63.20 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $63.19 billion.

Costco also reports sales results on a monthly basis. The company said earlier this month that retail sales were up 6.1% in August and up 5.1% for the quarter. Total company sales were up 6.3% last month and 5.7% in the fourth quarter.

Ahead of the earnings report, Wolfe Research analyst Spencer Hanus assumed coverage on Costco with a Peer Perform rating. Telsey analyst Joseph Feldman also noted that Costco stores have had higher traffic levels versus competitors following a series of checks in the New Jersey area.

“We expect Costco to remain a share gainer, with its value-focused merchandising and high member loyalty,” the analyst said.

The consensus price target for Costco is $1,047.26, with the lowest price target at $890 and the highest price target currently at $1,225, according to Benzinga data.

COST Price Action: At the time of writing, Costco shares are trading 0.35% lower at $941.95, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

