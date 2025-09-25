Stitch Fix logo on a cell phone with red background
September 25, 2025 8:24 AM 1 min read

Stitch Fix Posts Q4 Results, Joins Transocean, MBX Biosciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) dipped 7.6% to $5.21 in pre-market trading following the release of fourth-quarter results.

Stitch Fix reported quarterly losses of seven cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of 10 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $311.22 million, which beat the Street estimate of $305.83 million.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) declined 14.7% to $3.10 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering of shares.
  • Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) fell 9.8% to $14.83 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Wednesday. Nanobiotix recently announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from the ongoing Phase 1 Study 1100 evaluating JNJ-1900 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with advanced cancers.
  • MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBX) fell 5.5% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dipped 5.3% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPX) fell 5.1% to $10.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) declined 5% to $0.8432 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 4.4% to $66.13 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.

