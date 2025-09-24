Stock Chart on computer screen
September 24, 2025 4:08 PM 1 min read

MillerKnoll Shares Are Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The company reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed.

What To Know: MillerKnoll reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 34 cents. Sales were $955.7 million, topping the $910.96 million estimate.

Net sales rose 8.2% year-over-year to $961.8 million, while orders increased 11.1% to $1.04 billion. Gross margin fell 40 basis points due to approximately $7 million in tariff-related costs, though higher sales provided some offset.

Operating expenses totaled $321.9 million, with adjusted operating expenses of $305 million, reflecting higher incentive compensation and selling costs. The company booked $16.9 million in special charges, primarily from restructuring and purchase accounting amortization.

Operating margin improved to 5.7% from 2.7% a year ago, while adjusted operating margin slipped to 7.5% from 8.3%.

Q2 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share from 38 cents to 44 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 41 cents. Furthermore, it sees sales from $926 million to $966 million, versus the consensus estimate of $960.66 million.

MLKN Price Action: MillerKnoll shares closed Wednesday down 10.83% at $16.96, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

